China will step up monetary policy support for rural areas and will continue to keep reserve requirement ratios (RRRs) low for rural financial institutions, Zhu Hexin, a vice governor at the People's Bank of China (PBC), the central bank, said on Thursday.



China's outstanding loans for poverty alleviation exceed 10 trillion yuan ($1.44 trillion), and the risks associated with those loans are overall manageable, Zhu said.



China will prevent financial and moral hazard risks associated with poverty alleviation efforts, he said.



