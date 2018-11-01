Zhenhua buys Chevron LNG

China's State-run Zhenhua Oil purchased its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from Chevron Corp to supply a South China-receiving terminal that it won access to in a recent auction.



The 100-million-cubic-meter cargo was purchased at about a discount of about 30 cents per million British thermal units to Japan Korea Marker quotes on a delivered basis, the officials added.



The cargo, discharged at CNOOC's Yuedong terminal in Shenzhen, was sourced from the Australian Gorgon project operated by Chevron.





