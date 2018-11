CNNC seeks uranium deals

China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) is looking to invest in overseas uranium mines to secure supply for an expected ramp-up in China's nuclear power generation, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.



China and Japan have been ramping up nuclear power as an alternative to fossil fuels, and rising demand could pull uranium out of a years-long slump that has seen a swathe of projects put on hold in recent years.