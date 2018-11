Blooming marigold flowers seen in Kathmandu, Nepal

A Nepalese woman takes photo of marigold flowers ahead of Tihar festival at a flower farm in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Blooming marigold flowers are seen ahead of Tihar festival at a flower farm in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

