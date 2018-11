Aerial photo shows the scenery of Lop lake and Taklimakan Desert in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Fei)

Aerial photo shows the scenery of Lop lake and Taklimakan Desert in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Fei)