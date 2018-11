All Saints' Day marked in Budapest, Hungary

People put candles to commemorate lost relatives and loved ones in Budapest, Hungary, on Nov. 1, 2018. The All Saints' Day in Hungary on Nov. 1 saw many families visit the cemeteries to pay respect for their dead family members and friends. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)

People put candles to commemorate lost relatives and loved ones in Budapest, Hungary, on Nov. 1, 2018. The All Saints' Day in Hungary on Nov. 1 saw many families visit the cemeteries to pay respect for their dead family members and friends. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)