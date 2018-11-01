Cuban leader to make first visit to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to meet Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday on his first official visit to long-term ally Moscow.



Diaz-Canel took office in April in a historic transition of power on the Caribbean island, succeeding Raul Castro, who took over from his elder brother Fidel, father of the 1959 revolution. He flew into Moscow on Thursday evening.



Moscow has affirmed "unshakable solidarity" with Communist Cuba and last year criticized US President Donald Trump for reversing Barack Obama's deal to restore ties with Havana.



The visit comes a day after the US, which has slapped several rounds of sanctions on Russia, imposed new economic restrictions on Cuba.



"We would like to confirm the unchanged policy of Cuba... toward Russia," Diaz-Canel told parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Friday morning, in translated comments reported by TASS state news agency.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also stressed the warmth of "friendship and cooperation with Cuba." Military cooperation will also be on the agenda, he said, adding that the topic was "quite sensitive" and he could not give details.





