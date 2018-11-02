Quarrel in Chongqing bus tragedy sparks public uproar

A screenshot of the video when the driver and a passenger had a quarral on the bus which led to a collision with a red car, which caused the bus to fall into the Yangtze River. Photo: China Central Television

The Chinese public was angered on Friday after knowing a fight between the driver and a passenger caused a bus with 15 people on board to plunge into the Yangtze River in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality last week.According to police, a passenger, surnamed Liu, asked the driver to drop her off when she missed her drop-off station and the driver, surnamed Ran, refused to do so as he could not make unauthorized stops.The two then quarreled before things got physical, leading to the driver taking his right hand off the wheel to fight back. The driver's other hand jerked the wheel and caused the bus traveling at 51 kilometers per hour to cross over the center line and hit a red car, resulting in the tragedy.Liu's behavior seriously undermined the vehicle's safety — having a quarrel with Ran and attacking him twice with her mobile phone. Ran, as the bus driver, also violated his professional responsibilities, police said. Police concluded that both Liu and Ran had been suspected of violating criminal law by seriously endangering public safety.Netizens were irritated by the real cause of the tragedy, many blaming the passenger's and driver's irresponsibility.The bus was salvaged from the bottom of the river Wednesday night with the help from more than 70 professional salvage vessels, a frogman rescue team, underwater robots and gondolas. Thirteen bodies were recovered and have been confirmed so far.Media reports previously blamed the female driver of the red car for causing the accident which had provoked wide online discussion on discrimination against female drivers. Reports accused the female driver of passing the wrong lane, an account that proved false.A commentary in the People's Daily on Friday called for a "civilization reform" in the country. The newspaper said that we should strengthen the consciousness of rules and laws by implementing relevant policies such as an integrity blacklist.It would be more difficult to develop and transform its spiritual level in a short time for a country- which experienced the development route in mere decades that a developed country underwent for centuries - than achieving GDP growth, People's Daily said.Global Times