The two Koreas agreed at a meeting on Friday to send a letter to the International Olympic Committee confirming that they want to co-host the 2032 Summer Games, a joint statement said.South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korea n leader Kim Jong-un agreed to pursue the joint Olympics bid at their summit in Pyongyang in September, Reuters reported.The statement also said they agreed to form a combined team to compete in the men's Handball World Championship in Germany next year.