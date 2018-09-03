Beijing starts collecting veterans’ info for first time

A ceremony is held for veterans who are leaving the armed police services in Gansu Province, Sept. 1, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiaojun)

Beijing started to collect information of veterans for the first time by setting up more than 1,100 collection points across the city, authorities said on Friday, which, analysts said will better safeguard the legal rights of veterans and social stability.Collecting veterans' information is meant to get a clear picture of the number of veterans and other entitled members and offer them better services, according to a statement released on the website of Beijing Municipal government on Friday.Honor plates will be hung on doors of registered military personnel, including for families of martyrs, soldiers and veterans. Those who do not have a permit, including soldiers who died in action and families of soldiers who died of illness, can apply for an honor plate.The Ministry of Veterans Affairs had designed a unified honor plate which says, "Guangrongzhijia," meaning "family of honor," Beijing Evening News reported citing the Beijing Civil Affairs Bureau.Twelve categories of military personnel are covered, including retired soldiers, families of martyrs (parents, spouse and siblings) and families of military personnel in active service.Collecting information of military staff will allow the government to protect their legal rights, and the honor plates would show respect for military personnel," Li Daguang, a professor at the National Defense University of the People's Liberation Army in Beijing, told the Global Times on Friday.Li said "collecting their information is also a way of safeguarding social stability."A marine veteran surnamed Tan told the Global Times that "It aims to provide care to veterans." Tan believes the move will standardize the management of veterans and help the government implement better policies to them.The government will collect their personal information, political status and basic living status, which includes information and photos of their household register and social insurance.Beijing has set up more than 1,100 collection points, mainly along local streets and county-level government service halls. Related military personnel should register in person.The collection will end before December 25 and authorities will check and examine the data, which is expected to be completed before May 2019, Beijing Evening News reported.Other provinces and cities have also started to collect information of veterans and send out honor plates. Tianjin has hung more than 70,000 plates since September.