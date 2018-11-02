Xi stresses upholding socialist path with Chinese characteristics for women's development

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets the new leadership of the All-China Women's Federation in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed upholding the socialist path with Chinese characteristics for women's development and mobilizing women to make achievements.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when meeting the new leadership of the All-China Women's Federation.Underlining the Party's leadership over the work of women's development, Xi said the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation should be the theme of the contemporary women's movement.Efforts should be made to promote gender equality, enable women to play an active role in all sectors, and mobilize them to contribute to the reform, development and stability of the nation on the frontline, Xi said.