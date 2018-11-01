France’s Garcia exits despite straight-sets win in WTA Elite

France's number one Caroline Garcia missed out on a semi-final spot at the WTA Elite Trophy in China despite beating Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets on Friday.



The 22-year-old won 6-4, 6-4 but because she lost more than seven games to the Belarusian, Australia's Ashleigh Barty scraped through the round-robin group following her win over Garcia on Thursday.



A straight-sets win, or even a loss in three sets, would have been enough for 20-year-old Sabalenka, but the tournament's youngest player joins Garcia in being eliminated from the Zhuhai tournament.



The fans at the Hengqin International Tennis Center witnessed a tense encounter between third seed Sabalenka and eighth seed Garcia, with both players showing signs of frustration at times.



Garcia needed to hold her nerve to take the first set. Serving at 5-4 up, she faced three break points at 0-40 down, but managed to claw back to clinch the set.



She continued that momentum into the second set, immediately breaking Sabalenka's first service game, and it felt like the world number 18 could qualify for the semi-finals.



However, that chance was snatched away as Sabalenka crucially won a service game to make it 5-4.



Barty joins Germany's Julia Goerges in Saturday's semi-finals, while Anastasija Sevastova and Garbine Muguruza's match on Friday will decide the third player to qualify.





