Senior CPC official calls for enhanced media cooperation among Belt and Road countries

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/2 22:46:11





Huang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with delegates to 2018 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road, hosted by China's People's Daily.



The forum, held from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 in Hainan and Beijing, was attended by 256 representatives from 205 media outlets and institutions from 90 countries and international organizations.



Huang said the Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping five years ago, has turned from a vision into a reality, and yielded fruitful results.



He called on media organizations from related countries and regions to further intensify exchanges and cooperation, and spread good stories on the initiative.



Foreign representatives said the Belt and Road Initiative had scored remarkable achievements, adding that they were ready to enhance cooperation among media outlets to contribute more to the Belt and Road construction.

Huang Kunming, head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday called for enhanced media cooperation among countries along the Belt and Road Huang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with delegates to 2018 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road, hosted by China's People's Daily.The forum, held from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 in Hainan and Beijing, was attended by 256 representatives from 205 media outlets and institutions from 90 countries and international organizations.Huang said the Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping five years ago, has turned from a vision into a reality, and yielded fruitful results.He called on media organizations from related countries and regions to further intensify exchanges and cooperation, and spread good stories on the initiative.Foreign representatives said the Belt and Road Initiative had scored remarkable achievements, adding that they were ready to enhance cooperation among media outlets to contribute more to the Belt and Road construction.