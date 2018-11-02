EU Commission’s visit sparks further talks over food safety

Vytenis Andriukaitis, EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, will lead a delegation of officials from the European Commission's Directorate-General Health and Food Safety (SANTE) visiting Shanghai and Beijing from November 4 to 8. The visit coincides with the China International Import Expo and the China International Food Safety and Quality Conference. Andriukaitis will take part in the opening of the Expo and the associated trade forum. In this context the Commissioner and his delegation will also visit the Shanghai Yangshan port food inspection center. The commissioner has a special interest in antimicrobial resistance prevention. He will visit Ruijin Hospital, a teaching hospital of Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, to receive first-hand information on how this global threat is addressed in China's hospitals. Quality, topics on safety and efficiency of medicinal products and animal diseases will be discussed between Andriukaitis and his Chinese counterparts in Beijing during the visit.





