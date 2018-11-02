Turkish Embassy celebrates national day

A ceremony to honor the 95th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey was held at Kerry Hotel in Beijing on October 29. The event, coupled with a music performance and buffet, attracted hordes of diplomats, media groups, entrepreneurs and students. During the event, Emin Onen, Turkish Ambassador to China, delivered a speech in which he said that Turkey and China used to be the west gate and east gate of the ancient Silk Road
, and now the Belt and Road
initiative linked the two countries once again. Onen also noted that this year, the Turkish Embassy has organized diverse cultural events in China to promote Turkish tourism. In the first eight months of this year, the number of Chinese tourists to Turkey has increased by 88 percent compared with the same period last year. Zhang Jun, assistant minister of Foreign Affairs, also attended the event.