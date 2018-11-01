Non-public symposium boosts confidence in business sector

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Thursday that China will unswervingly encourage, support and guide the development of the non-public sector and support private enterprises to develop toward a broader stage. Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over a symposium on private enterprises. Photo: Xinhua

The symposium on private enterprises presided over on Thursday by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has instilled confidence in the country's private businesses and cleared doubts over the prospects of China's non-public sector that has been contributing significantly to the country's economic growth, business representatives and economists said on Friday.



Xi noted during a symposium on private enterprises that the basic economic system of retaining a dominant position for the public sector together with developing diverse forms of ownership is an important part of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and crucial to improving the socialist market economy, according to Xinhua.



The principle and policies to unswervingly encourage, support and guide the development of the non-public sector have not changed, and the principle and policies to provide a sound environment and more opportunities to the sector have not changed either, Xi said.



The symposium came at a time when some private companies have been struggling to generate more revenue and tackling rising debt. There has been also heated discussion about whether private companies have already completed their historic mission, and that it may be time for them to withdraw, casting a shadow over the prospects of the non-public sector.



Positive signal



Business representatives who attended the symposium considered Xi's speech inspiring and encouraging, particularly at the time when the private sector is facing difficulty amid the economic downward pressure.



"Top leadership highly valued the contributions made by private companies to the country's reforms and opening-up, and China's non-public sector is also a global treasury, as it has the full supply chain," said Zhang Huarong, a Chinese entrepreneur who also attended the meeting.



The symposium clearly sent out a message that the Party and the central government highly recognize the value of China's private companies, and measures should be effectively implemented to address their problems, said Feng Liguo, a research fellow at China Minsheng Bank's research center.



"Given some issues highlighted during the symposium, local governments and officials should avoid a 'one-size-fits-all' approach, which jeopardizes the interests of private business owners," he said.



China's non-public sector now contributes more than 60 percent of China's GDP growth and brings in over half of China's fiscal revenue, Gao Yunlong, head of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, was quoted as saying in media reports in March. The sector also provides over 80 percent of the jobs, Xinhua reported.



By the end of 2017, there were 65.79 million individually-owned businesses and 27.26 million private enterprises in China, which employed 340 million people, Xinhua reported.



During the symposium, Xi demanded the implementation of policies and measures in six aspects to create a better environment for the development of private enterprises and to address their difficulties, Xinhua said.



Among the 10 entrepreneurs who attended the symposium and expressed their views, four of them, such as Liu Jiren, CEO of major Chinese software firm Neusoft, and Tang Xiao'ou, founder of artificial intelligence (AI)-focused firm SenseTime, come from the information technology sector.



Representatives from major Chinese internet companies, including Li Yanhong, CEO of Baidu, Lei Jun, founder of Xiaomi, Ma Huateng, CEO of Tencent, also attended the meeting.



Some of those entrepreneurs are not well-known but do solid work in their own sphere, Feng noted. "Their presence at such an important meeting also reflects the Party and government's focus on the real economy, and top-level officials attach much importance to new emerging sectors like high-tech," he said.



Other representatives who expressed their views at the meeting run business in sectors such as pharmaceutical, special materials and energy-saving equipment.



The public and private sectors are equally important to China's economic development, as they play complementary roles in some areas, experts noted.



"While State-owned companies invest in public welfare-related and infrastructure projects, private companies are welcome in more competitive sectors, which showcases the vitality of the Chinese economy," Cong Yi, a professor at the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times on Friday.



Instead of purely relying on government support, private companies should adapt to a new era of industrialization by improving management and operations, Cong said.



"Some difficulties like administrative bottlenecks may hinder short-term corporate growth. However, private firms need also effectively restructure and reform which would become an internal impetus for their long-term development," Cong said.