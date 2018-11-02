US firm DuPont to launch autonomous driving project at the CIIE

US high technology material manufacturer DuPont will launch an autonomous driving project during the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE), along with the display of a series of high-tech products at the event, the company disclosed at a pre-CIIE press conference held on Friday in its Shanghai-based innovation center.

According to DuPont, the new Accelerating Hybrid-Electric Autonomous Driving project will "accelerate the development of autonomous driving technologies and Internet of Vehicles, as well as the construction of relevant infrastructure." Details of the project will be released on Monday afternoon.

The company will also reveal its next-stage investment plan in China during the event, though refusing to declare more details during the press conference.

DuPont's decision to "maintain its market vision for China" comes as a time when domestic demands for high-tech materials are exploding in the recent few years not only because of the rapid development of certain industries but because of the government's strategies such as encouraging green and innovative economic development, Zhang Yi, president of DuPont China Holding, told the Global Times.

The booming customer demands come from industries like environmental protection, electric cars, soil management and so forth, he said.

Besides, Chinese companies are readying for the 5G era, which also leads to increasing market demands for high frequency and high speed materials, the company disclosed.

Facing such demands, the company is planning to increase local manufacturing in China to cater to local market demands, Zhang said. Currently, some of DuPont's products are made in China and some are imported from overseas.

The trade barriers between the US and China are growing higher as the two countries are embroiled in a trade impasse, with observers saying that the Trump administration is not very happy with China's industrial upgrading blueprint.

DuPont also disclosed some of the high-tech projects it will present at the CIIE, including a smart wearable device for sports and medical uses, as well as a suitcase made with DuPont's high-tech materials.

There are more than 300 companies presenting smart and high-tech products during the upcoming CIIE.



