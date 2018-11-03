China to unveil GJ-2 drone at air show

China will unveil its GJ-2 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at an air show opening on Nov. 6 in the southern port city of Zhuhai, the air force said Friday.



The domestically-developed GJ-2 is a medium- and high-altitude, long-endurance reconnaissance-strike drone, which has played an important role in border patrol and the anti-terrorism fight, said the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force spokesperson Shen Jinke.



Complete with new coatings, demonstrations of China's J-20 stealth fighter jets will also take place at next week's 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China), Shen said.



The J-20 is China's fourth-generation medium- and long-range fighter aircraft, and it was commissioned into air force combat service in earlier 2018.



It was first shown to the public at Airshow China in November 2016. The fighters made their parade debut when the PLA marked its 90th anniversary in July 2017 at the Zhurihe military training base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.



This year's Zhuhai exhibition will also showcase the Y-20, a versatile transport aircraft, which is designed to carry cargo and personnel over long distances in complicated meteorological conditions, said Shen.



Airshow China is an international aerospace trade show endorsed by the central government. The show has been held every two years since 1996 in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

