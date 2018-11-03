Chinese vice premier meets World Bank president

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He met with World Bank President Jim Yong Kim Friday in Beijing.



Noting that this year marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up, Liu said the first China International Import Expo, to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, is a major policy initiative and commitment taken on China's own accord to open up its market. "The Chinese side is willing to deepen development partnership with the World Bank to improve international economic governance and to promote economic globalization as well as sustainable development," Liu said.



The World Bank highly evaluated China's achievements in reform and opening up as well as poverty reduction and development, Kim said, also expressing gratitude to China for its positive contributions to the World Bank.

