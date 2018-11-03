Tension in eastern Gaza against Israel continues despite deal to avoid violence

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli troops on the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on Nov. 2, 2018. A total of 32 Palestinians were wounded on Friday in clashes with Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, according to the report of Gaza's Health Ministry. (Xinhua)Palestinians released on Friday afternoon arson balloons from northern Gaza Strip into southern Israel, eyewitnesses and local media in Gaza reported.
