China's Xinjiang receives increasing number of tourists

Centenarian Tohti is seen doing craftwork in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 16, 2018. Xinjiang received more than 130 million tourists in the first nine months of 2018, up 38.15 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Tourists enjoy scenery in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 16, 2018. Xinjiang received more than 130 million tourists in the first nine months of 2018, up 38.15 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

A desert road linking Qiemo County and Luntai County is seen in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2018. Xinjiang received more than 130 million tourists in the first nine months of 2018, up 38.15 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

A fireworks show is staged for tourists in Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2018. Xinjiang received more than 130 million tourists in the first nine months of 2018, up 38.15 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Tourists taste local date fruits in Qiemo County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 20, 2018. Xinjiang received more than 130 million tourists in the first nine months of 2018, up 38.15 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Tourists take a group photo in Tarim, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2018. Xinjiang received more than 130 million tourists in the first nine months of 2018, up 38.15 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Tourists ride camels in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 16, 2018. Xinjiang received more than 130 million tourists in the first nine months of 2018, up 38.15 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)