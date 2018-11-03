Chinese celebrities visit North Korea, to hold performances

Photo: Xinhua
A Chinese delegation of celebrities, led by Culture and Tourism Minister Luo Shugang, began a visit to North Korea
on Saturday.
The delegation arrived at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport Saturday afternoon and were welcomed by North Korean officials and hundreds of local residents, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
The delegation included director and actor Zhang Guoli, actress Tong Liya and singer Sun Nan.
During the visit, they will perform for local audiences and meet with their North Korean counterparts.
