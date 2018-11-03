2018 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair held in Toronto, Canada

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/3 16:20:37

A visitor feeds chickens during the 2018 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 2, 2018. The 10-day annual event kicked off on Friday, showing fruits and vegetables, poultries and livestocks, and new agricultural technologies. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

Breeders display cows during the 2018 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 2, 2018. The 10-day annual event kicked off on Friday, showing fruits and vegetables, poultries and livestocks, and new agricultural technologies. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

Children watch honey bees during the 2018 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 2, 2018. The 10-day annual event kicked off on Friday, showing fruits and vegetables, poultries and livestocks, and new agricultural technologies. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

People visit the 2018 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 2, 2018. The 10-day annual event kicked off on Friday, showing fruits and vegetables, poultries and livestocks, and new agricultural technologies. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus