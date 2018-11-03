Chrysanthemum flowers enter harvest season in central China's Henan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/3 16:37:04

Farmers pick chrysanthemum at a planting base in Wenxian County of Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 2, 2018. The chrysanthemum flowers have entered the harvest season in recent days. (Xinhua/Xu Hongxing)


 

Posted in: CHINA
