China's missile-armed unmanned helicopter passes testing

China successfully launched a missile from an unmanned attack helicopter AV500W, with the projectile hitting a target 4.5 kilometers from the aircraft. The aircraft, developed and produced by the Aviation Industry Corp of China, the State-owned aircraft giant, has a maximum takeoff weight of 500 kilograms, a maximum speed of 170 kilometers per hour and a flight ceiling of 5,000 meters.(Photo: China News Service/He Huan)

