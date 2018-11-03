Navy coastal missile troops fire anti-ship missiles

Soldiers assigned to the coastal missile troops with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command operate a crane to hoist and load the anti-ship missiles onto a missile launching truck prior to a night live-fire training exercise on October 30, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yong and Wu Zhijie)

Soldiers wearing protective masks get ready for a nuclear-biological-chemical defense operation conducted by the coastal missile troops with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command on October 30, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yong and Wu Zhijie)

The picture shows the anti-ship missile systems attached to the coastal missile troops with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command during a live-fire training exercise on October 30, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yong and Wu Zhijie)

Military vehicles carrying the anti-ship missile systems are en route to a designated shooting area during a live-fire training exercise conducted by the coastal missile troops with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command on October 30, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Yong and Wu Zhijie)

