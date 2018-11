Lao PM arrives in Shanghai for upcoming CIIE

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith (front) arrives at the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, east China, on Nov. 3, 2018. The Lao prime minister is here to attend the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) which runs from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

