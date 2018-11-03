Embassy of Dominican Republic inaugurated in Beijing

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the inauguration ceremony of the Dominican Republic embassy in Beijing with visiting Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina and Foreign Minister Miguel Vargason Saturday.



Hailing the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Dominican Republic on May 1, Wang said there has been new progress every day since then.



He said China is ready to work with the Dominican Republic to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields following the political guidance of the two countries' leaders, so as to make greater contributions to the common development and shared prosperity of the nations and their two peoples.



Within one and a half months, China and the Dominican Republic have opened an embassy in the other's country, Wang said, adding that the move will build a bridge of friendship linking the political center of the two countries, and open a new window of mutual understanding between the two peoples.



Vargason said the decision to establish diplomatic ties with China is a wise choice and a historical moment in the Dominican Republic's foreign relations.



The Dominican Republic regards China as a reliable partner and would like to take the opportunity of President Medina's visit to jointly establish mutually beneficial relations with China, he said.



Medina and Wang jointly unveiled the nameplate of the embassy.

