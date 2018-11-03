Kenyan president arrives in Shanghai to attend CIIE

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, east China, on Nov. 3, 2018. Kenyatta is here to attend the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) which runs from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

