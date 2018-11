Lithuanian president arrives in Shanghai for CIIE

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite (L) arrives at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, east China, on Nov. 3, 2018. Grybauskaite is here to attend the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) which runs from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

