Factory explosion kills 8 in central China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/3 22:29:04
An explosion following a propane leak on Saturday morning killed eight people and injured another in a factory in central China's Henan Province, local police said.

The accident happened at about 6:40 a.m. at a factory producing thermal insulation materials in Lankao county, according to the county's public security bureau.

An initial investigation revealed that an operator switched off the electric box after a propane leak, causing the blast.

Police said the one injured was in stable condition.

