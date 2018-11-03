Factory explosion kills 8 in central China

An explosion following a propane leak on Saturday morning killed eight people and injured another in a factory in central China's Henan Province, local police said.



The accident happened at about 6:40 a.m. at a factory producing thermal insulation materials in Lankao county, according to the county's public security bureau.



An initial investigation revealed that an operator switched off the electric box after a propane leak, causing the blast.



Police said the one injured was in stable condition.

