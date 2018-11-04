At least 14 dead in NW China pile-up

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2018 shows the site of a traffic accident at Lanzhou south toll station of Lanzhou-Haikou expressway in northwest China's Gansu Province. At least 14 people were killed and 27 others injured in a 31-vehicle pile-up on the expressway on Saturday evening, local authorities said. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

At least 14 people were killed and 27 others injured in a 31-vehicle pile-up on an expressway in northwest China's Gansu Province on Saturday evening, local authorities said.Rescuers said a heavy truck lost control and crashed into a line of vehicles waiting outside a toll station on the Lanzhou-Haikou Expressway at 7:21 p.m. The toll station is close to Lanzhou, capital of Gansu.Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.