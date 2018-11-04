Six children seriously hurt as ride collapses in UK: report

Six children are being treated for "potentially serious injuries" on Saturday when a ride collapsed at a fairground in southern British town of Woking where people were gathering to watch fireworks, Sky News reported, citing local police.



The park in Woking has been evacuated, police have confirmed. South East Coast Ambulance Service was on scene at what they are calling a "significant incident", the report said.



A spokesperson said that the emergency services are treating six children for "potentially serious injuries", according to Sky News.



The ambulance service was called at 7:30 p.m. to reports of an inflatable structure collapsing.

