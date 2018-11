Aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2018 shows Puqian Bridge under construction in south China's Hainan Province. The closure of the main bridge of Puqian Bridge spanning a geological fault line was finished on Saturday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2018 shows Puqian Bridge under construction in south China's Hainan Province. The closure of the main bridge of Puqian Bridge spanning a geological fault line was finished on Saturday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A man works at the construction site of Puqian Bridge in south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 3, 2018. The closure of the main bridge of Puqian Bridge spanning a geological fault line was finished on Saturday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)