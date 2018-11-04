Heavy rains, snowfall hit Indian-controlled Kashmir

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2018 shows a man walking in Pahalgam of Anantnag District, about 90 kilometers south of Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. The plains and upper reaches of Indian-controlled Kashmir Saturday experienced heavy rains and snowfall, meteorological department officials said. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2018 shows a snow clearance machine clearing the road in Pahalgam of Anantnag District, about 90 kilometers south of Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. The plains and upper reaches of Indian-controlled Kashmir Saturday experienced heavy rains and snowfall, meteorological department officials said. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2018 shows a man walking in Pahalgam of Anantnag District, about 90 kilometers south of Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. The plains and upper reaches of Indian-controlled Kashmir Saturday experienced heavy rains and snowfall, meteorological department officials said. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2018 shows the view of snow in Pahalgam of Anantnag District, about 90 kilometers south of Srinagar, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. The plains and upper reaches of Indian-controlled Kashmir Saturday experienced heavy rains and snowfall, meteorological department officials said. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)