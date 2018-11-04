Fighter jet falls due to technical issue, pilot survives: Egypt's army

A fighter jet fell during a training flight due to a technical issue and its pilot has survived the accident, Egyptian military spokesman said in a statement on Saturday.



"A fighter jet has fallen during training flight in one of the training areas due to a technical defect in the control devices, and the pilot has survived the accident," Egyptian military spokesman Tamer al-Refaie said in the statement.



The Egyptian statement did not mention further information, but Russia's Sputnik news agency said that the jet that belongs to the Egyptian armed forces is a MiG-29M made by Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).



"We have the operational information about the crash of MiG-29M of the Egyptian Air Force. Our experts will soon travel to Egypt to assist the investigation into the accident," Sputnik quoted the UAC as saying.



Russian reports pointed out that the jet was delivered to Egypt earlier this year under a commercial contract.

