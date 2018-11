Scenery of China's third largest desert

Photo taken on Oct. 19, 2018 shows Badain Jaran temple in Badain Jaran Desert, China's third largest desert, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Renhu)

Photo taken on Oct. 19, 2018 shows a lake in Badain Jaran Desert, China's third largest desert, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Renhu)

Photo taken on Oct. 18, 2018 shows a lake in Badain Jaran Desert, China's third largest desert, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Renhu)

Photo taken on Oct. 18, 2018 shows a lake in Badain Jaran Desert, China's third largest desert, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Renhu)

Photo taken on Oct. 18, 2018 shows a lake in Badain Jaran Desert, China's third largest desert, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Renhu)

Photo taken on Oct. 19, 2018 shows Badain Jaran temple and a lake in Badain Jaran Desert, China's third largest desert, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Renhu)