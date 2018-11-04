Crab binding contest held in east China's Jiangsu

People take part in a crab binding contest in Sihong County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 3, 2018. A total of 100 contestants participated in the event on Saturday. The winner bound 30 crabs within 3 minutes and 59 seconds. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

