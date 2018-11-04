6th Chinese rites and music congress held in Wuyishan, southeast China's Fujian

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/4 10:01:10

Chinese traditional costume fans attend the 6th Chinese rites and music congress held in Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Nov. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)



 

Chinese traditional costume fans attend the 6th Chinese rites and music congress held in Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Nov. 3, 2018.(Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)



 

Chinese traditional costume fans attend the 6th Chinese rites and music congress held in Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Nov. 3, 2018.(Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)



 

Chinese traditional costume fans attend the 6th Chinese rites and music congress held in Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Nov. 3, 2018.(Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)



 

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2018 shows the scene of the 6th Chinese rites and music congress in Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)



 

A Chinese traditional costume fan poses for photos at the 6th Chinese rites and music congress held in Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Nov. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)



 

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2018 shows the scene of the 6th Chinese rites and music congress in Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)


Chinese traditional costume fans attend the 6th Chinese rites and music congress held in Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Nov. 3, 2018.(Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)


 

Chinese traditional costume fans take selfies at the 6th Chinese rites and music congress held in Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Nov. 3, 2018.(Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)


 

Chinese traditional costume fans attend the 6th Chinese rites and music congress held in Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Nov. 3, 2018.(Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)


 

Chinese traditional costume fans attend the 6th Chinese rites and music congress held in Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Nov. 3, 2018.(Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)


 
 

