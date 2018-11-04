Yunnan's Yi ethnic group culture show held in Beijing

Actresses perform during a show mixing music, dance and costume of the Yi ethnic group from Yunnan's Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture at the National Theatre of the China Ethnic Song and Dance Ensemble in Beijing, capital of China, on Nov. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Kaixiang)

An actress performs during a show mixing music, dance and costume of the Yi ethnic group from Yunnan's Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture at the National Theatre of the China Ethnic Song and Dance Ensemble in Beijing, capital of China, on Nov. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Kaixiang)

Actresses perform during a show mixing music, dance and costume of the Yi ethnic group from Yunnan's Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture at the National Theatre of the China Ethnic Song and Dance Ensemble in Beijing, capital of China, on Nov. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Kaixiang)

Actors perform during a show mixing music, dance and costume of the Yi ethnic group from Yunnan's Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture at the National Theatre of the China Ethnic Song and Dance Ensemble in Beijing, capital of China, on Nov. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Kaixiang)

Actors perform during a show mixing music, dance and costume of the Yi ethnic group from Yunnan's Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture at the National Theatre of the China Ethnic Song and Dance Ensemble in Beijing, capital of China, on Nov. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Kaixiang)

Actors perform during a show mixing music, dance and costume of the Yi ethnic group from Yunnan's Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture at the National Theatre of the China Ethnic Song and Dance Ensemble in Beijing, capital of China, on Nov. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Kaixiang)

Actors perform during a show mixing music, dance and costume of the Yi ethnic group from Yunnan's Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture at the National Theatre of the China Ethnic Song and Dance Ensemble in Beijing, capital of China, on Nov. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Kaixiang)