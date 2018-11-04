Signal from another black box of Indonesia's crashed plane detected again

Members of Search and Rescue (SAR) team carry body parts of victims of the crashed Lion Air JT 610 at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 3, 2018. The Rescue team on Saturday detected again the sound of a ping locator installed at the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the air plane that went down Monday into waters off western Indonesia, officials said. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
A member of Search and Rescue (SAR) team sprays disinfectant liquid to debris of the crashed Lion Air JT 610 at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 3, 2018. The Rescue team on Saturday detected again the sound of a ping locator installed at the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the air plane that went down Monday into waters off western Indonesia, officials said. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Members of Indonesian Police Forensic check body parts of victims of the crashed Lion Air JT 610 at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 3, 2018. The Rescue team on Saturday detected again the sound of a ping locator installed at the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the air plane that went down Monday into waters off western Indonesia, officials said. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
A member of Indonesian Navy shows debris of the crashed Lion Air JT 610 at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 3, 2018. The Rescue team on Saturday detected again the sound of a ping locator installed at the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the air plane that went down Monday into waters off western Indonesia, officials said. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)