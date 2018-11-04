Signal from another black box of Indonesia's crashed plane detected again

The Rescue team on Saturday detected again the sound of a ping locator installed at the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the air plane that went down Monday into waters off western Indonesia, officials said.In the meantime, all turbines and two landing gears have been discovered, head of the National Search and Rescue Office Muhammad Syaugi said.

Members of Search and Rescue (SAR) team carry body parts of victims of the crashed Lion Air JT 610 at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

A member of Search and Rescue (SAR) team sprays disinfectant liquid to debris of the crashed Lion Air JT 610 at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Members of Indonesian Police Forensic check body parts of victims of the crashed Lion Air JT 610 at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

A member of Search and Rescue (SAR) team sprays disinfectant liquid to debris of the crashed Lion Air JT 610 at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

A member of Indonesian Navy shows debris of the crashed Lion Air JT 610 at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Syaugi said he was certain that the position of the CVR is not far from the coordinate of the main ship dragging anchors on waters of Tanjung Pakis of Karawang district of West Java province.The signal of the ping locator was first detected on Wednesday along with the signal of the flight data recorder, but since Thursday the signal of the CVR had disappeared, Syaugi said."We have heard the sound sent by the ping locator of the CVR," he said, adding that the position might be close to the sea floor under the main ship.Two turbines or turbo jet engines of the almost new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft had been recovered, one of them had been lifted to the surface and another would be lifted on Sunday, said Syaugi. However, one of the two landing gears already found had not been lifted to the surface.He added that both the divers and remotely operated vehicle had not recovered the fuselage of the ill-fated plane.The search and rescue operation has retrieved more body parts of the victims of Lion Air plane incident which killed all the 189 people aboard.The Indonesian transport ministry will embrace the world aviation authorities to audit the safety of Lion Air company. Boeing will also send investigators to assist the investigation on the cause of the disaster.