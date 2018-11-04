Chinese production of Shakespeare's "Hamlet " set for stage in November

Chinese director Li Liuyi's new drama Hamlet will premiere at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing on Nov. 28, marking the start of its world tour.



Hamlet is the second production that Li cooperated with the Royal Shakespeare Company, which aims to better fit the Chinese audience, through a balance between poems and drama, Li said.



"Hamlet is a benchmark for actors, and each Hamlet version rehearsed and played in every corner of the world has its own spirit to inherit," said Hu Jun, who will play Denmark prince Hamlet.



Hamlet belongs to the world, and its vitality will exist forever, Hu added.



Veteran theatrical actor Pu Cunxin, currently chairman of the China Theatre Association, will star as Claudius and the ghost of the late king.



"Chinese should have their own understanding of Shakespeare," said Pu, the Chinese actor who holds the highest record of playing in Shakespeare's dramas. Pu added such understanding blends Shakespeare's texts and China's own culture.



Michael Simon from Germany will serve as the set designer, and William Cheung from China's Hong Kong serves as costume designer.

