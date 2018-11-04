China's top legislator meets Dominican Republic's president

Li Zhanshu (R), chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), meets with the Dominican Republic's President Danilo Medina in Beijing, capital of China, on Nov. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

