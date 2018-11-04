China's top legislator meets Dominican Republic's president

Li Zhanshu (R), chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), meets with the Dominican Republic's President Danilo Medina in Beijing, capital of China, on Nov. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)
China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Saturday met with the Dominican Republic's President Danilo Medina in Beijing.
Noting that the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Dominican Republic conformed to trends of the times, Li said China is willing to join hands with the Caribbean country in building the Belt and Road
Initiative and use it as an opportunity to promote friendly cooperation.
Talking about the first China International Import Expo to be held in Shanghai from Monday, which Medina will attend, Li said China intends to demonstrate its resolution to expand opening-up and to share its development opportunities with the world by holding this event, hoping the Dominican Republic will actively participate.
As the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), Li said China eyes closer ties with the National Congress of the Dominican Republic to promote the implementation of the common consensuses between the two countries' leaders.
For his part, Medina said the Dominican Republic admires China's development achievements, identifies with the people-centered governance concept of the Communist Party of China, and supports China's call for win-win cooperation in international relations.
The Dominican Republic will abide by the one-China principle and strengthen cooperation with China, including friendly exchanges between the legislatures of the two countries, he added.