Autumn scenery across china

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/4 11:32:16

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2018 shows the autumn scenery of the Zhongshan Botanical Garden in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Su Yang)


 

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2018 shows the autumn scenery of the Zhongshan Botanical Garden in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Su Yang)


 

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2018 shows the autumn scenery of the Zhongshan Botanical Garden in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Su Yang)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2018 shows the autumn scenery of the Zhongshan Botanical Garden in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Su Yang)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2018 shows the maple leaves at a park by the Gongshui River in Zhushan Township of Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2018 shows the maple leaves at a park by the Gongshui River in Zhushan Township of Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2018 shows the maple leaves at a park by the Gongshui River in Zhushan Township of Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2018 shows the maple leaves at a park by the Gongshui River in Zhushan Township of Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Posted in: CHINA
