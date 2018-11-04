"Bull jumping" ceremony held in Ethiopia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/4 11:40:19

A Hamer villager is painted for a "bull jumping" ceremony near a Hamer village in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia, Oct. 26, 2018. Hamer people were famous for their "bull jumping" ceremony initiating a boy into adulthood. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)



 

Hamer villagers rest near their goats at a Hamer village in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia, Oct. 25, 2018. Hamer people were famous for their "bull jumping" ceremony initiating a boy into adulthood. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)



 

A Hamer villager sleeps at a Hamer village in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia, Oct. 25, 2018. Hamer people were famous for their "bull jumping" ceremony initiating a boy into adulthood. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)



 

A Hamer villager herds goats at a Hamer village in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia, Oct. 25, 2018. Hamer people were famous for their "bull jumping" ceremony initiating a boy into adulthood. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)



 

A Hamer jumper named Wanicho jumps over several bulls during a "bull jumping" ceremony near a Hamer village in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia, Oct. 26, 2018. Hamer people were famous for their "bull jumping" ceremony initiating a boy into adulthood. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)



 

Several Hamer elders share twigs with others for good wishes before a "bull jumping" ceremony at a Hamer village in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia, Oct. 26, 2018. Hamer people were famous for their "bull jumping" ceremony initiating a boy into adulthood. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)



 

