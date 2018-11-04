Primitive tribes in southern regional state of Ethiopia

Photo taken on Oct. 24, 2018 shows several hay houses in a Mursi village in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia. Mursi people, with a population of around 10,000 in total, mainly lived in the Southern Regional State of Ethiopia, close to the border with South Sudan. According to a local resident, a Mursi girl's lower lip is cut when she is young and the wound is then stretched over time to accomodate lip plate as a decoration. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Photo taken on Oct. 24, 2018 shows a Mursi family standing in front of their house in a Mursi village in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia. Mursi people, with a population of around 10,000 in total, mainly lived in the Southern Regional State of Ethiopia, close to the border with South Sudan. According to a local resident, a Mursi girl's lower lip is cut when she is young and the wound is then stretched over time to accomodate lip plate as a decoration. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Photo taken on Oct. 24, 2018 shows a Mursi family standing in front of their house in a Mursi village in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia. Mursi people, with a population of around 10,000 in total, mainly lived in the Southern Regional State of Ethiopia, close to the border with South Sudan. According to a local resident, a Mursi girl's lower lip is cut when she is young and the wound is then stretched over time to accomodate lip plate as a decoration. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Photo taken on Oct. 24, 2018 shows a Mursi family standing in front of their house in a Mursi village in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia. Mursi people, with a population of around 10,000 in total, mainly lived in the Southern Regional State of Ethiopia, close to the border with South Sudan. According to a local resident, a Mursi girl's lower lip is cut when she is young and the wound is then stretched over time to accomodate lip plate as a decoration. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Photo taken on Oct. 24, 2018 shows a Mursi boy wearing an ornamental headdress in a Mursi village in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia. Mursi people, with a population of around 10,000 in total, mainly lived in the Southern Regional State of Ethiopia, close to the border with South Sudan. According to a local resident, a Mursi girl's lower lip is cut when she is young and the wound is then stretched over time to accomodate lip plate as a decoration. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Photo taken on Oct. 24, 2018 shows Mursi boys having a rest in a Mursi village in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia. Mursi people, with a population of around 10,000 in total, mainly lived in the Southern Regional State of Ethiopia, close to the border with South Sudan. According to a local resident, a Mursi girl's lower lip is cut when she is young and the wound is then stretched over time to accomodate lip plate as a decoration. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Photo taken on Oct. 23, 2018 shows a cup of local beverage in a Konso village in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia. Konso, one of major ethnic groups in southern Ethiopia, still possess the traditional mummification culture of the dead chief or heroes. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Two Konso girls and their grandmother stand in front of their houses in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia, Oct. 23, 2018. Konso, one of major ethnic groups in southern Ethiopia, still possess the traditional mummification culture of the dead chief or heroes. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Photo taken on Oct. 23, 2018 shows a series of wooden totems in memory of the dead chief or heroes of the village, locally called Waka, in a Konso village in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia. Konso, one of major ethnic groups in southern Ethiopia, still possess the traditional mummification culture of the dead chief or heroes. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Photo taken on Oct. 23, 2018 shows a series of wooden totems in memory of the dead chief or heroes of the village, locally called Waka, in a Konso village in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia. Konso, one of major ethnic groups in southern Ethiopia, still possess the traditional mummification culture of the dead chief or heroes. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

A Konso girl enjoys her meal in front of her house in a Konso village in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia, Oct. 23, 2018. Konso, one of major ethnic groups in southern Ethiopia, still possess the traditional mummification culture of the dead chief or heroes. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Two Konso girls and their grandmother stand in front of their houses in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia, Oct. 23, 2018. Konso, one of major ethnic groups in southern Ethiopia, still possess the traditional mummification culture of the dead chief or heroes. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

A Konso teen rests in a community house in a Konso village in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia, Oct. 23, 2018. Konso, one of major ethnic groups in southern Ethiopia, still possess the traditional mummification culture of the dead chief or heroes. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

A Konso lady spins in her house in a Konso village in Southern Regional State, Ethiopia, Oct. 23, 2018. Konso, one of major ethnic groups in southern Ethiopia, still possess the traditional mummification culture of the dead chief or heroes. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)