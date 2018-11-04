Scenery of villages in central China's Henan

Photo shows a residence in Xiasi Village in Songxian County, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 1, 2018. Henan is an agricultural province with a large population. In recent years, the province has implemented the country's rural revitalization strategy and moved toward a comprehensive well-off society. (Xinhua/Li An)

A resident dries hot peppers in Maxinggou Village in Xin'an County, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 29, 2018. Henan is an agricultural province with a large population. In recent years, the province has implemented the country's rural revitalization strategy and moved toward a comprehensive well-off society. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists view lotus at Renzhuang Village in Minquan County, central China's Henan Province, July 7, 2018. Henan is an agricultural province with a large population. In recent years, the province has implemented the country's rural revitalization strategy and moved toward a comprehensive well-off society. (Xinhua/Li An)

Buses run on a road built on a cliff in Guoliang Village in Huixian County, central China's Henan Province, May 13, 2017. Henan is an agricultural province with a large population. In recent years, the province has implemented the country's rural revitalization strategy and moved toward a comprehensive well-off society. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists have fun in Xigou Village of Luanchuan County, central China's Henan Province, July 22, 2017. Henan is an agricultural province with a large population. In recent years, the province has implemented the country's rural revitalization strategy and moved toward a comprehensive well-off society. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists visit a road built on a cliff in Guoliang Village in Huixian City, central China's Henan Province, May 13, 2017. Henan is an agricultural province with a large population. In recent years, the province has implemented the country's rural revitalization strategy and moved toward a comprehensive well-off society. (Xinhua/Li An)

Photo shows a Makers' Town transformed from traditional residences in Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 10, 2016. Henan is an agricultural province with a large population. In recent years, the province has implemented the country's rural revitalization strategy and moved toward a comprehensive well-off society. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists drink tea at a tea house transformed from a residence in Xinxian County, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 10, 2016. Henan is an agricultural province with a large population. In recent years, the province has implemented the country's rural revitalization strategy and moved toward a comprehensive well-off society. (Xinhua/Li An)

A lantern show is held at underground courtyards in Beiying Village in Sanmenxia City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 3, 2018. Henan is an agricultural province with a large population. In recent years, the province has implemented the country's rural revitalization strategy and moved toward a comprehensive well-off society. (Xinhua/Li An)

Villagers celebrate harvest in the rice field in Shuiniuzhao Village in Yuanyang County, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 23, 2018. Henan is an agricultural province with a large population. In recent years, the province has implemented the country's rural revitalization strategy and moved toward a comprehensive well-off society. (Xinhua/Li An)

Studnets paint from nature by a river in Shibanyan Village in Linzhou City, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 30, 2018. Henan is an agricultural province with a large population. In recent years, the province has implemented the country's rural revitalization strategy and moved toward a comprehensive well-off society. (Xinhua/Li An)

A Taichi master practises in Chenjiagou Village in Wenxian County, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 16, 2017. Henan is an agricultural province with a large population. In recent years, the province has implemented the country's rural revitalization strategy and moved toward a comprehensive well-off society. (Xinhua/Li An)