English-language musical "Gone with the Wind" starts world tour in Beijing

The world tour of the English-language musical version of "Gone with the Wind" will start in Beijing on Nov. 30.



The musical version is based on Margaret Mitchell's novel of the same name, with music and lyrics by French composer Gerard Presgurvic.



The English musical comes after the French and Korean versions which debuted in 2003 and 2015 respectively.



Presgurvic said his music is modern, highlights the connection between the stories of 19th century and nowadays and combines classic melody and modern rhythm.



The musical will be staged in Beijing Exhibition Theater.

