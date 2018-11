Shanghai greets CIIE guests with charming night view

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2018 shows the night view of Shanghai, east China. The first China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held on Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Li He)

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2018 shows an illuminated flyover in Shanghai, east China. The first China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held on Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2018 shows skyscrapers at dawn in Shanghai, east China. The first China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held on Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2018 shows skyscrapers at dawn in Shanghai, east China. The first China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held on Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2018 shows the night view of Shanghai, east China. The first China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held on Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2018 shows the night view of Shanghai, east China. The first China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held on Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Photo taken on Nov. 3, 2018 shows the night view of Shanghai, east China. The first China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held on Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2018 shows the night view of Shanghai, east China. The first China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held on Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2018 shows the night view of Shanghai, east China. The first China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held on Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2018 shows the images of the logo and mascot of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) cast on buildings in Shanghai, east China. The first CIIE will be held on Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)