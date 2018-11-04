Discipline authorities inspect China’s financial sector to fight misconduct

Aiming to fight corruption in the financial sector, China's disciplinary authorities are allocating supervision teams to work in large financial enterprises such as the China Development Bank (CDB) and the People's Insurance Company Group of China Limited (PICC).



Zhao Leji, Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said on Friday that the teams will be dispatched to form a discipline inspection and supervision system, Beijing Youth Daily reported on its WeChat account on Saturday.



It is not reported how long the teams will be in place. No other details have been released.



Enterprises subject to the new teams include those administered by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC): large State-owned banks, insurance giants and policy banks.



The Export-Import Bank of China was inspected by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in 2013, while another 14 SASAC-administered companies received inspections for the first time in 2015, the China News Service (CNS) reported in 2015.



The inspections were a response to incidents of misconduct in banks and the securities regulatory commission, such as intentionally overselling stocks, the CNS said.



Yao Zhongmin, former chairman of the board of supervisors at the CDB, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for accepting bribes, the Xinhua News Agency reported in August 2017.



Yao was also fined 3.5 million yuan ($507,000), and his illegally obtained assets were turned over to the State treasury, according to the verdict issued by the Intermediate People's Court of Baoding in North China's Hebei Province, Xinhua reported.



Wang Yincheng, former president of PICC, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for accepting bribes of over 8.7 million yuan, Xinhua reported in May.



Wang's illegally obtained assets will be turned over to China's national treasury. He was also fined 1 million yuan, according to a statement by the Intermediate People's Court of Fuzhou, Fujian Province.



Global Times